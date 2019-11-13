



Move over Jennifer Lopez? Christian Serratos has big shoes to fill as the star of the upcoming series Selena: The Series.

On Tuesday, November 12, Netflix revealed its first look at the new show, which will highlight the late Selena Quintanilla’s rise to the top. In the clip, fans get to see The Walking Dead star as the iconic singer.

“Red lips: check. Feathered bangs: check. Legendary jumpsuit: check,” Netflix wrote alongside its teaser video. “Christian Serratos will star as legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla on Selena: The Series. Coming to Netflix in 2020.”

In the video, you can see Serratos, 29, put on Selena’s instantly recognizable red lipstick, interact with her family and then take the stage and belt out lines to her hit songs.

There will be six, one-hour episodes for the first part of this series. It’s described as, “A coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.”

The story of Selena, who was shot and killed at the age of 23 in 1995, was previously told in the 1997 telemovie that rocketed Lopez, 50, to fame.

Fans of the late singer took to Twitter with reactions to the trailer on Tuesday.

“She did great in the walking dead!!” one wrote of Serratos, who played Rosita Espinosa on the AMC hit. “I don’t compare to the JLO role, but glad to see a Latina as the lead in a huge Netflix series. I can’t wait to see her interpretation of Selena.”

“I’m going to watch the Selena series exclusively for Christian. It’s about time her talent wasn’t a waste,” another fan tweeted.

“The new Selena series is like a dream come true for me. Growing up absolutely in love with that woman, I can’t wait to see more of her story brought back to life,” another commented.

Selena: The Series will also star Desperate Housewives alum Ricardo Chavira as Selana’s father Abraham Quintanilla. Noemi Gonzalaz will play Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavira will play A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother (and the family band’s music producer) and Seidy Lopez will play Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother. The young Selena will be played by Madison Taylor Baez.