Christie Brinkley made her big-screen debut in the 1983 classic National Lampoon’s Vacation, but she turned down a role in the Christmas sequel six years later.

“I was asked to be in Christmas Vacation,” the model, 64, reveals to Us Weekly exclusively, noting that she declined at the advice of her late father, Don.

“He said, ‘Gee, I would hate to see you get typecast in that kind of ingenue role. You have so much more depth. I don’t think you should do it,’” Brinkley recalls. “So I said, ‘OK, Dad,’ and I didn’t do it.”

That said, the American Beauty Star judge now considers the decision to be one of her few regrets.

“Of course I should’ve [done it] because it’s so much fun to hang around with comedians,” she tells Us. “I mean, I love nothing more than to make people laugh.”

After passing on the Christmas edition, Brinkley reprised her brief role as “the girl in the red Ferrari” in the 1997 installment, Vegas Vacation. She has also spoofed her character in various TV commercials over the years.

“I’m sure it would’ve been sort of the same [role],” the Ultherapy spokesperson tells Us about the part she turned down in holiday flick. “I’m sure that [Chevy Chase and I] would’ve seen each other at the Christmas tree stand … [or] putting the Christmas tree on the roof of my Ferrari or something.”

Even without Brinkley’s signature smile, Christmas Vacation went on to become a box office success that continues to air on TV every December.

