Christina Aguilera is hitting the road for the first time in nearly a decade! The Grammy winner, 37, announced the dates for her 2018 Liberation tour on Wednesday, May 9.

Aguilera will travel to intimate venues in 22 cities across North America, including Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The trek will kick off at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on September 25, before concluding at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida, on November 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Live Nation on May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning May 14 at 10 a.m. through May 17 at 10 p.m. Every ticket purchased online includes a CD of Xtina’s upcoming album, Liberation (out June 15).

Aguilera released “Accelerate,” the lead single from Liberation, earlier this month. She is set to perform another new song, “Fall in Line,” with Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

The pop star’s last tour, Back to Basics, ran from November 2006 to October 2008. Her shows at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Australia were filmed for an acclaimed VH1 concert special and later released on DVD.

See the full itinerary for the Liberation tour below!

September 25 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, Florida

September 28 – Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City, New Jersey

September 30 – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Washington, D.C.

October 3 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City

October 4 – Radio City Music Hall – New York City

October 6 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut

October 8 – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston

October 11 – Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, Ontario

October 13 – Fox Theatre Detroit – Detroit

October 16 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

October 17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

October 19 – Pepsi Center – Denver

October 22 – Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California

October 24 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, California

October 26 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles

October 27 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas

October 29 – Comerica Theatre – Phoenix

November 1 – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, Texas

November 3 – WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, Oklahoma

November 4 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort – Tulsa, Oklahoma

November 6 – Peabody Opera House – St. Louis

November 9 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans

November 11 – Fox Theatre Atlanta – Atlanta

November 13 – The Mahaffey Theatre – St. Petersburg, Florida

