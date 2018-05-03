She’s back! Christina Aguilera released her brand new song and accompanying music video, “Accelerate,” on Thursday, May 3.

The upbeat track features the rappers Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, and finds Xtina, 37, showing off her renowned powerhouse vocals. “Accelerate / C’mon babe, pick up your speed,” she belts during the catchy chorus. “Stamina, fill me up / That’s what I need.”

In the trippy Zoey Grossman-directed video, Aguilera rocks minimal makeup while spreading glitter and a honey-like substance all over her face and body.

The Grammy winner also announced on Thursday morning that her sixth album, Liberation, will be released on June 15. She executive produced the LP, which is now available to pre-order on platforms including iTunes and Amazon. The track list boasts 15 songs including “Maria,” “Dreamers,” “Masochist” and the Demi Lovato collaboration “Fall in Line.”

Liberation will be Aguilera’s first album since 2012’s Lotus, which spawned the hit single “Your Body.”

After Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that the pop star had new music on the way (a source described the album as “mostly pop with some R&B sounds”), she began teasing it on social media.

“I love you. I know you’ve been waiting,” she said in a cryptic Instagram Story video on Wednesday, May 2. “I wanted it to be perfect for you. For me. I’m ready. It’s time. I’m finally feeling liberated.”

Aguilera also made her first appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Monday, April 23. She sang hits such as “Fighter” and “Beautiful” with surprise guest Melissa McCarthy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!