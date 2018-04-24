Nailed it! Christina Aguilera did not disappoint during her first appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden’s famed “Carpool Karaoke” segment on Monday, April 23.

The 37-year-old singer looked glamorous in a denim jacket with toned-down makeup and a wet hairstyle as she belted some of her hit singles, including “Fighter,” “Beautiful” and “Genie in a Bottle.”

Aguilera and James Corden also spoke about her mid-1990s stint on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club with costars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

“Even then, at that age, could you find yourself getting lost in Ryan Gosling’s eyes?” the 39-year-old host asked the Grammy winner, who replied, “I think there were crushes, but I wasn’t on the train.”

Aguilera added that Timberlake, now 37, “had swag” on the set of the variety show, and she thinks Gosling, 37, “did have a crush on” Spears, 36. “She must be regretting that,” Corden quipped, to which Xtina responded, “No, she got Justin! They were a big ol’ couple.”

Later on, Aguilera and Corden sang her 2002 song “Dirrty” — and they were joined by a very special guest in the back seat: the singer’s Life of the Party costar Melissa McCarthy. The 47-year-old actress popped in to impeccably rap Redman’s verse on the track.

The former The Voice coach proceeded to give McCarthy and Corden a singing lesson, complete with bedazzled microphones. “I feel like Melissa and I, in our heads, we feel like we could be divas,” the British comedian said. “But we need someone to teach us the true technique.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Aguilera will release new music in May. A source told Us, “It’s mostly pop with some R&B sounds.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!