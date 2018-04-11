This genie is ready to break free from her bottle. Months after teasing on Instagram that her first album in six years is “coming, bitches,” Christina Aguilera has settled on a May release date. “It’s mostly pop with some R&B sounds,” a source reveals.

And the five-time Grammy winner, 37, will make sure the project gets plenty of attention. “She’s in talks with the Billboard Music Awards to make her first big appearance in years,” when the show airs on NBC on May 20, the source says. Aguilera is also in negotiations “for multiple radio summer shows, like Wango Tango,” adds the source. “Her team is in full-on planning mode.”

The former Voice judge may also be working on a new look to go with her comeback. In March, she was nearly unrecognizable without makeup on the cover of Paper magazine. “I’m a girl that likes a beat face,” the normally made-up singer confessed in the interview as the fresh-faced pics showed off her freckles and blue eyes.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage. I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature,” she told the publication. “But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

Aguilera will have three people to celebrate the release of her new music: her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, with whom she shares daughter Summer, 3 , and 9-year-old son Max, whose father is the Burlesque star’s ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

