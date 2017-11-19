This is what happens when one powerhouse covers another! Christina Aguilera took the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19, to honor Whitney Houston, celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard‘s release on November 25, 1992.

The singer, 36, absolutely blew the audience away, covering “I Will Always Love You,” the hit song from the film. She then lead into “I Have Nothing” and “Run To You.” She was then joined by a choir for “I’m Every Woman.”

During the performance, the camera cut to Pink, Chrissy Metz and Sabrina Carpenter all singing along and dancing.

However, not everyone enjoyed the performance. Some Houston fans didn’t feel that the Burlesque star’s tribute did the legend justice.

#AMAs Whitney currently lookin at Christina with the Bodyguard performance.😒 pic.twitter.com/JC9xp0lnfO — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) November 20, 2017

whitney houston in heaven watching that tribute christina aguilera just did pic.twitter.com/bIw7y4Aitu — ryan (@scarypotato69) November 20, 2017

“Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run to You,'” the Estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement before the performance. “It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!”

Aguilera also released a statement, saying that she was “honored and humbled” to be honoring the icon, who tragically passed away in 2012, as well as the “timeless soundtrack.”

“To be honoring the one and only Whitney Houston is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on,” she said.

