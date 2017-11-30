They’re back! Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will return as the hosts for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018, Dick Clark Productions confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

In addition, Ciara will ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the new host of the broadcast’s party in Hollywood, marking her first appearance on the show since she performed her singles “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step” in 2005.

“When I performed on this show back in 2005, I was so young and it was so special and exciting to be part of such an iconic show,” the 32-year-old singer said in a statement. “Over 10 years later, it’s a really great feeling to say I’ve had the opportunity to host and perform on the show and I can’t wait to ring in the New Year with the world.”

The 46th annual special will include five-and-a-half hours of performances and coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world. For the 12th year in a row, Seacrest, 42, will host the primetime festivities and lead the countdown to midnight live from Times Square in New York City. As she has in the past, McCarthy, 45, will provide onsite commentary from the crowd.

“We are excited to have Ryan and Jenny back in Times Square and are thrilled to welcome Ciara to the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve family as our west coast host!” Dick Clark Productions co-executive producer and executive vice president of programming and development Mark Bracco said in a statement. “An American tradition for 46 years, we look forward to an incredible night of entertainment, musical performances and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebrations that will unite the country from coast to coast.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018 kicks off on ABC on Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

