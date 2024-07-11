Bianca Roberts’ Claim to Fame journey has come to an end — but her famous aunt, Robin Roberts, has supported her on her reality TV journey.

“Years and years ago — this is showing my age — I wanted to be on The Real World,” Bianca exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Wednesday, July 10, premiere of Claim to Fame. “And my auntie actually bought me a book that Christmas that had The Real World application in it.”

While Bianca filled out the application, she confessed she was too “chicken” to send it in at the time. So when the opportunity to join season 3 of Claim to Fame appeared, Bianca remembered her longtime aspiration.

“I was approached about Claim to Fame via social media. I thought it was a scam [at first,]” she teased. “Then, I checked out the show and I said, ‘Oh, this is awesome.’”

While Bianca wasn’t familiar with the reality show at first, she went back to previous seasons and realized it was right up her alley.

“I love the fact that it wasn’t just a regular reality show. It’s like a game show where people have to put their thinking hats on and put clues together. And I’d never seen anything like that,” she said. “This is actually really interesting and, you know, it’s not having to do with relationships and falling in love and all that stuff that I think is way outside of my comfort zone.”

Bianca confessed that there being “a bunch of people” who could all bond over the fact that they’re related to a celebrity was “really neat.”

When Bianca ultimately decided to follow through on the show, she looked to her aunt for some sage advice.

“She just told me to be myself and have fun,” Bianca said. “And that’s what I did.”

Unfortunately, Bianca was the first person eliminated during the Wednesday premiere. However, it wasn’t because she couldn’t keep her relative’s identity a secret. In the premiere, Bianca had her fellow players stumped when she revealed her relative’s biggest achievement was a Peabody Award — which no one knew was the highest achievement in television broadcasting, radio and online media.

Instead, Bianca was voted to be the guesser over Miguel. Bianca incorrectly guessed Shane’s relative to be Forest Whitaker and was subsequently taken out of the show. After hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas revealed that Bianca’s aunt was the iconic Good Morning America host, her fellow competitors were shocked.

If Bianca was able to stay a bit longer, she teased her plan to convince everyone she was related to Quinta Brunson, who actually won the Peabody Trailblazer Award earlier this year.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET