Looks like Melissa Joan Hart is ready to explain herself once again. The actress is eyed to reprise her role as Clarissa Darlene in a revival of Nickelodeon’s sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original series ran for five seasons from 1991 to 1994 and featured Clarissa looking directly into the camera and speaking to the audience about her teenage life. The reboot is reportedly set to be a continuation of the series. Now, Clarissa will be the mother of the family (ie. Girl Meets World and Raven’s Home).

The original series’ creator Mitchell Kriegman is in talks to write and executive produce, with Hart also executive-producing. She and her mother run their own production company, Hartbreak Films.

CBS attempted to develop a reboot, titled Clarissa Now, in 1995, but the show was never picked up. The pilot did air later on Nickelodeon. Hart, 41, has also not responded to the report, but when a fan tweeted an excited GIF about the reboot, she gave it a like.

Hart also spoke to Us Weekly in November about the possibility of Clarissa coming back and relating to the role.

“I think it would have to be really smart and would have to make a lot of sense because it’s really hard to do those reunion shows because everyone will say they same thing: ‘Oh they look old, oh it’s not as good,’” the actress told Us at the time. “Sabrina wrapped up in such a perfect way, it gave a nice little bow on the package. Clarissa maybe there are some loose ends there that you can tie up. It would just have to be really smart.”

She also added that out of all her roles, she’d “identify with Clarissa the most.”

Nickelodeon had no comment regarding the new project.

