Country’s finest are back! Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the 2018 Country Music Association Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14.

The 52nd annual ceremony — which marks Paisley and Underwood’s 11th consecutive year as cohosts — are set to feature a star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and attendees.

Read on for everything you need to know before the big night!

What Time Does It Air?

The CMA Awards kick off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET with a performance from Luke Bryan and surprise guests.

Who Are the Presenters?

The celebrities who have been tapped to hand out the awards include Bobby Bones, Lionel Richie, Martina McBride, Olivia Culpo, Dennis Quaid, Trisha Yearwood, Kane Brown, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town.

Who Are the Performers?

Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Mavis Staples are one of the trios set to collaborate on stage, in addition to Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha will team up for their massive hit “Meant to Be.” Other performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett. Hosts Paisley and Underwood, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, will also take the stage.

Who Are the Nominees?

Stapleton leads this year with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for From a Room: Volume 2. Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Keith Urban, Midland, Lambert, Aldean and Rhett follow close behind with three nods each.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!