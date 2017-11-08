Two months after his tragic death, Troy Gentry‘s former bandmate and best friend Eddie Montgomery was joined on stage by Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley to perform a tribute performance of “My Town” at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 50 on September 8, was part of Montgomery Gentry for 20 years at the time of his passing. Gentry’s widow, Angie Gentry, and their 15-year-old daughter, Kaylee, walked the red carpet before the show. During the performance, the cameras panned to Kaylee and her mother, both very emotional.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey,” the band wrote on Twitter at the time of Gentry’s passing. “The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50-years-old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The country singer’s memorial took place at The Grand Ole Opry on September 14 where multiple country stars paid their respects. Vince Gill performed “Whenever You Come Around” at the memorial. “I hope you’ll lean on this [Opry] family,” Gill said. “It’s a good one. And don’t disappear. Let this family love you.”

Montgomery took to Twitter hours before the CMAs to give an update. “Hey Guys. I know it’s been a while but it has been a very emotional time, but you will be hearing from soon,” he wrote. “Our new music is coming out and I hope you’ll give it a listen. Me and T-Roy were very proud of this new cd.”

