Cocaine Godmother’s Jenny Pellicer dished on filming steamy love scenes with costar Catherine Zeta-Jones and more in this exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Top 10 Movies of 2017: ‘Get Out,’ ‘Lady Bird’ and More!

The Lifetime film, which is based on the life of drug lord Griselda Blanco (Zeta-Jones), a pioneer in the Miami-based cocaine trade, is filled with drama and suspense. Pellicer plays Carolina — Zeta-Jones’ love interest.

“Having sex in a movie is generally pretty uncomfortable,” the rising star explained to Us. “When the day comes around, you haven’t been eating for a couple weeks, you’re kind of overwhelmed and you’re trying to keep it cool. It’s never such a cool, sexy thing in reality. You’ve got pasties everywhere in all the areas that they can’t show, and it gets hot and steamy, so they kind of slide off.”

Golden Globes: The Best Dresses of All Time

She continued: “Then suddenly you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m doing a sex scene with Catherine Zeta-Jones.’ This is real. I definitely had moments where I felt like a little girl kissing someone, or having sex with someone, for the first time. It really is, you feel like you’re fumbling in the dark. But she was very lovely and supportive. She’s a wonderful kisser. Delightful.”

The Norwegian beauty went on to say she felt a “sense of camaraderie and closeness” while filming with the Feud alum after the star gifted her with a red Ferragamo bag shortly after Pellicer mentioned wanting to buy one. “She was paying attention,” Pellicer said of the sweet surprise, which included a handwritten note. “She’s that kind of person. So meticulous, like really caring and paying attention to what people are saying so then she can surprise them later. She blew my mind. I was holding the bag for like an hour afterwards.”

The 7D alum, who will next appear in the horror reboot Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, said that in addition to being generous,The Entrapment actress was also incredibly hardworking. “[Zeta-Jones] had to be there every day for really long hours. She always showed up ready to work with a smile and a great attitude. It didn’t surprise me, but it was just wonderful to see, and admirable.”

And while the brunette beauty’s husband, Michael Douglas, was unable to visit the film’s set, the Fatal Attraction star did attend a screening of Cocaine Godmother in New York several weeks ago. “[Douglas] couldn’t have been more complimentary and kind. At the end of the movie and shook my hand and gave me a really lovely compliment, and that really meant a lot,” Pellicer gushed.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

She added: “They’re a beautiful couple. And to see her coming out with Kirk Douglas [at] the Golden Globes, it was very moving. They’re obviously a very close family and love each other very much.”

Cocaine Godmother premieres on Lifetime Saturday, January 20, at 8p.m. ET.

With reporting from Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!