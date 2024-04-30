With everyone in the rap world at each other’s throats these days, Coi Leray thinks she knows who to blame.

Leray, 26, tweeted her theories on Saturday, April 27. “IDK if you ask me, it seems like these labels are behind the female controversy,” she wrote. “They see it helps push the music. I wouldn’t be surprised if they [are] the ones behind the fan pages.”

Leray has experience with rap beef herself, having clashed with Nicki Minaj in the past and recently catching a stray bullet in Eminem’s feud with her father, Benzino.

“Most of these female rappers [are] not even from the same places!” added Leray. “Not from the same hoods. Why are we beefing?”

One X user suggested that rappers like Leray pick fights to “get Nicki Minaj support and then when she turns on you, you don’t have any support from any fanbase.” Leray responded by calling this take “so stupid.”

“Me and Nicki spoke behind the scenes, personally, and I never brought that to the public,” she said of her resolved beef with Minaj, 41. “Business ain’t work out, that’s okay. I still wish her nothing but the best.” Leray also mentioned “Blick Blick,” the 2022 collab between her and Minaj, saying it was “one of the greatest videos” in history.

Minaj said during a 2022 Q&A with her X followers that she pulled the collaboration after Leray’s father ruined the surprise by announcing the song ahead of time. Minaj said her label pressured her to green-light the song. However, Minaj said that she had “a private convo [with] Coi and that’s what changed my mind. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way [at] her own time.”

In January, Leray spoke about how “rap beef is so washed and tired” after Eminem, 51, mentioned her name while insulting Benzino, 58, in “Doomsday Pt. 2” from Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade compilation All Is Yellow. “Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day / But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say / Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, aye?” rapped Eminem.

“Misery loves company,” Leray posted on X after the song dropped. “N–as went through so much s–t in 2023, you would [have] thought people found God in 2024. MFs be so caught up in the devil’s work, it’s almost impossible for them to change. Hurt people, HURT PEOPLE!”

“Rap beef is so washed and tired,” she added. “Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f–king over, all corny as f–k. I got no issues with no one. I’m so locked in on my growth and sexy vibes. If anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with themselves.”