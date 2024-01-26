Your account
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s Feud Heats Up With 2 New Diss Tracks

Nicki Minaj Teases Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track After Megan Appears To Call Her Out on New Song
Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj once heralded “Hot Girl Summer,” but things have cooled between them.

The latest escalation in their feud happened on Friday, January 26, shortly after Megan, 28, dropped “Hiss,” her latest snake-themed single. In the first verse, she raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan / These hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

Megan’s Law was enacted by the United States government in the ‘90s and requires law enforcement authorities to make information regarding registered sex offenders available to the public. The lyric was quickly interpreted as a not-so-subtle dig at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender. (Petty, 45, was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995, and in 2021, he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender with the state of California after moving there from New York.)

Shortly after “Hiss” dropped, Minaj, 41, went on Instagram Live to “have a little fun.” She played a snippet of an unreleased song, in which she raps, “Bad bitch she like 6 foot / I call her big foot / The bitch fell off / I said get up on your good foot.”

The verse appeared to reference Megan being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez, 31, was later found guilty of three felony assault charges stemming from the shooting. In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Minaj repeated the audio a few more times, laughing at her bars with every play. Afterward, Minaj insulted Megan’s flow and her ability as a rapper. “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said before imitating Megan’s fast-paced flow.

In addition to the Live, Minaj went on a spree of “liking” posts on X that mocked Megan’s appearance and the Lanez shooting.

The insults didn’t go unnoticed — Megan seemingly responded to Minaj via her Instagram Story when the livestream was over. She posted a photo of herself laughing, as if to say she was laughing off Minaj’s barbs and jabs.

Kenneth-Zoo-Petty,-and-Nicki-Minaj-timeline

Related: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty’s Relationship Timeline

It’s unclear why Minaj and Megan fell out following their collaboration on the latter’s 2019 hit, “Hot Girl Summer.” The consensus among fans is that the artists’ dynamic turned sour after Megan worked with Minaj’s competitor Cardi B on the 2020 single “WAP.”

Minaj seemingly took a swipe at the collab on the 2023 song “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” rapping that she no longer “f—k[s] with horses since Christopher Reeves.”

