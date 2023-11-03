After listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra,” is it time to break out the snake emojis for Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine?

Megan, 28, dropped her first song since parting ways with her former music label on Friday, November 3. In “Cobra,” the rapper got raw about the emotions she’s dealt with in recent times, including one particularly low point. “Ay, damn, I got problems / Never thought a bitch like me would ever hit rock bottom,” she rapped. “Man, I miss my parents / Way too anxious, always cancel my plans / Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d–k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’ / Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s–t I can take.”

While Megan didn’t name Fontaine, 33, specifically in the track or in the accompanying snake-themed music video, many of her fans — i.e. “Hotties” — theorized that it was about him. “Just woke up, pardi did WHAT???” tweeted one person. Another fan tweeted: “He cheated on Meg in HER CRIB?!? Where Pardi at?”

The finger-pointing at Fontaine comes six months after the couple seemingly split after two years together. In May, Megan attended a wedding in Lake Como, Italy, with soccer superstar Romelu Lukaku. Megan and Lukaku, 30, held hands during the ceremony for his friend and teammate Lautaro Martinez and model Agustina Gandolfo, per the New York Post. Megan was reportedly spotted at an Inter Milan match weeks before the wedding, though Megan and Lukaku haven’t been seen together since.

Related: Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Fashion Moments Hot girl style! Whether she’s rocking a dangerously high slit, plunging neckline or sheer set, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t shy away from showing a little skin. Regardless of if the 27-year-old singer is rolling up to a red carpet or performing in front of thousands on stage, she always brings the heat — and looks […]

The “WAP” rapper made her Fontaine romance public in February 2021 amid speculation about their status. “I don’t [like] some of the stuff on the internet,” she said during an Instagram Live session. “People don’t know what the hell they talking about. They just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi [because] he is so calm and so sweet. That’s my boo, and I really like him.”

Like Megan says at the start of “Cobra,” the song — with its vulnerable lyrics about her mental health issues and suicidal thoughts — marks a shedding of skin, and a new chapter for her. It’s her first song since she left 1501 Entertainment after years of legal clashes. The two parties announced at the end of October that they “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences” and agreed to part ways, per Billboard. “Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Megan Thee Stallion and More Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Megan suggested she was free from her label when she went on Instagram Live on October 12. “This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan because we’re trying to get off. … Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” she said, adding that future music would be under the Hot Girl Productions banner.

At the end of the “Cobra” music video, Megan hinted that a follow-up track would arrive sooner rather than later. In the closing moments of the video, the giant python draped around Megan’s slithered off her and over to a nest containing four eggs. As the snake passed, one of the eggshells began to break.