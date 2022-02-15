Hot girl style! Whether she’s rocking a dangerously high slit, plunging neckline or sheer set, Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t shy away from showing a little skin.

Regardless of if the 27-year-old singer is rolling up to a red carpet or performing in front of thousands on stage, she always brings the heat — and looks fabulous while doing so. While the “Savage” singer now finds herself being dressed in custom-made ensembles from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, it took some time for the star to find her place in the fashion world.

In a November 2020 interview with Teen Vogue, the rapper opened up about the “limited” clothing options she had to work with growing up. “Whether it was because the leg length was too short or the booty area was too tight, there would always be clothes or styles I’d [want to] wear, but just couldn’t find that would fit a tall girl with shape,” she recalled.

Fast forward to today, and the singer has actually had a chance to create clothes that fit her body. Not only has she dropped a collection with Fashion Nova, but she’s also teamed up with Coach and modeled for Calvin Klein.

In addition her love for a good ‘fit, Megan Thee Stallion also has a long standing love for accessories. Her handbag collection is out of this world. “I’m a purse fanatic,” she told Vogue in March 2021. “I love unique purses. If I know that there are only two bags made in America, I’m like, I need to have this first — I might buy both of them!” She’ll take ‘em all, but the singer did note that she has a preference for Chanel, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton.

With an unmatched eye for fashion and a love for a fabulous look, it’s no surprise that the star slays just about every appearance.

While the “Good News” singer has many fierce fashion moments to choose from, there are a handful that reign supreme. From her neon orange Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2021 Grammy Awards to her skin-baring on-stage looks, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up her sexiest fashion moments to date.

So in honor of the singer’s 27th birthday, keep scrolling. Because from the Met Gala to American Music Awards, we have her most amazing fashion moments of all time, below.