Keeping it real! Megan Thee Stallion lived up to her status as a body positivity icon, sharing an unedited photo of her stretch marks.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, to promote her fashion collaboration with Fashion Nova by sharing a series of photos in a thong bodysuit from her collection.

While the sexy piece was front and center, it was an up-close photo of the star’s stretch marks on her upper thigh that got fans buzzing. In no time, followers took to the comments section to praise the “WAP” singer for sharing the unfiltered image.

“It’s the realness and natural body for me,” a user wrote, while another said, “The stretch marks omg.” Someone else added: “Stripes of natural beauty loving it.”

Aside from her stretch marks, Megan also showed off a new ‘do to her fans. She not only rocked insanely long extensions that cascaded past her butt, but she also debuted some shaggy bangs. “I LOVE the BAYANG,” a fan wrote, while another user chimed in: “This hair!!!”

As if the photo couldn’t get any better, the “Body” singer also served up the ultimate nail inspo. She had a very fruity set of acrylics that featured watermelon, strawberry, grape, kiwi, pomegranate and papaya designs.

This is far from the first time that Megan has gotten real about her body and self-image. In a pre-recorded video at the 2020 American Music Awards, the star said: “I love my body. Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a decoration on my temple.”

She continued: “My body is mine and nobody owns it but me. And who I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see.”

The appreciation for her figure is what inspired her song “Body,” which she debuted at the awards show that year.

“The hook literally came from me dancing in the mirror admiring my fluff,” she told Stephen Colbert in an interview for The Late Show. “That’s how we wrote the song. It’s definitely about people just celebrating their bodies.”

When Colbert responded that he tries not to look in a full-length mirror for extended periods of time, Megan said: “No! You gotta appreciate! Let it marinate, let it sit, like, ‘I like this! I like where this is going!’”