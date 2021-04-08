Body positivity! Kathryn Dennis showed off her body in a new bikini and opened up about how proud she is.

“Be proud of your stretch marks!! I hope I get more one day. #ProudMommy #iamnotashamed,” the Southern Charm star, 29, captioned a Thursday, April 8, Instagram photo.

The Bravo star, who shares daughter Kensie, 7, and son Saint, 5, with ex Thomas Ravenel, also posted a selfie with her son on Sunday, April 4.

“The future winner of the legendary prize egg, who’s winning y’all’s Easter egg hunt tomorrow?” the reality star captioned the picture.

News broke in March that Dennis now had supervised weekend visitation with her children. Following the temporary custody loss, she shared a selfie with her daughter, captioning the still, “Of all the names I’ve been called, Mommy is my favorite.”

The television personality was originally granted 50/50 custody after the former couple split in 2016, amid her struggle with substance abuse. The Bravo star checked into treatment and filed for joint custody at the time.

Later in 2018, Dennis filed for sole custody after Ravenel, 58, was arrested for an alleged assault and battery that took place in January 2015. After the politician settled the case involving their nanny and pled guilty to the criminal charges that followed the arrest, a judge ruled that the exes would share custody in 2019.

Ravenel welcomed his third child, a son named Jonathan, in June 2020 with fiancé Heather Mascoe.

Five months later, Dennis revealed that her ex had attempted to hide the pregnancy from her. “A while back, I found a positive pregnancy test at his house and he was like, ‘Wasn’t me, must have been someone else,’” she said in November 2020 during a Southern Charm episode. “I had heard that he had been spotted at an OBGYN with a girl who was showing. It’s not a normal thing.”

The South Carolina native, for her part, has been dating Chleb Ravenell since October 2020. It was revealed at the season 7 Southern Charm reunion that Ravenell’s last name has an extra L to distinguish his lineage from the Ravenel’s — because his family was once owned by Thomas’ ancestors as slaves.

“My guy, by my side, always,” she captioned a pic with her boyfriend in January. “For my babe to stick by me during one of the hardest years I have ever had, always showering me with support. I just couldn’t be more thankful.”