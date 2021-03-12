The perfect pair. Kathryn Dennis snapped a selfie with her 6-year-old daughter, Kensie, amid her temporary custody loss.

“Of all the names I’ve been called, Mommy is my favorite,” the Southern Charm star, 29, captioned the Thursday, March 11, Instagram post.

News broke on Tuesday, March 9, that the reality star now has supervised weekend visitation with her and Thomas Ravenel’s daughter and son Saint, 5.

When the former couple split in 2016, Dennis initially filed for joint custody of the little ones. She was granted 50/50 custody during the season 5 finale of the Bravo show in 2018. Later that same year, Dennis filed for sole custody after the politician, 58, was arrested for an alleged assault and battery that took place in January 2015. (He was subsequently fired from the show.)

A judge ruled that the exes would share custody in August 2019 after Ravenel settled his case.

The University of South Carolina grad welcomed his third child, a baby boy named Jonathan, in June 2020 with Heather Mascoe. “We are both very happy,” Ravenel told Daily Mail at the time. “Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

Five months later, Dennis revealed in a Southern Charm episode that the South Carolina native had attempted to hide Mascoe’s pregnancy news from her. “A while back, I found a positive pregnancy test at his house and he was like, ‘Wasn’t me, must have been someone else,’” she said in November 2020. “I had heard that he had been spotted at an OBGYN with a girl who was showing. It’s not a normal thing.”

The model revealed Ravenel never told Dennis the news — her lawyer did. She was temporarily living in her ex’s house at the time with her own home under construction.

Dennis has been dating Chleb Ravenell, making her relationship with the Western Michigan University grad, 32, Instagram official in October 2020.

“My guy, by my side, always,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “For my babe to stick by me during one of the hardest years I have ever had, always showering me with support. I just couldn’t be more thankful.”

For his part, Ravenell joked that his girlfriend “puts [him] through the most hell.” He gushed via Instagram that same month: “I love it when I’m able to make her smile.”