Hot girl bummer. Megan Thee Stallion will no longer perform at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21.

The “Savage” rapper, 26, announced the news via Twitter the day before ceremony. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she wrote on Saturday, November 20. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

The Texas native was scheduled to appear with the K-pop superstars for her remix of their song “Butter,” which was released in May. The group gave their premiere performance of the track at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

Despite having to cancel, Megan still had a good AMAs, snagging several awards before the broadcast even began. The “Body” singer won the trophy for Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop, beating out Cardi B, Saweetie, Coi Leray and Erica Banks. She also took home the award for Favorite Album – Hip-Hop for her debut studio album, Good News, which was released in November 2020.

“GOOD NEWS JUST WON FAVORITE HIPHOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR AND HOTTIES WE WON FAVORITE FEMALE HIPHOP ARTIST AT THE #AMAS thank you hotties for voting for me thank y’all for always running it up and I can’t wait for y’all to see what’s in store for next year,” the rapper wrote via Instagram after hearing the news of her big wins. “Also GOODNEWS turned 1 yesterday I’m proud of her.”

The Grammy winner was also nominated in a third category, Favorite Trending Song, for her single “Body.”

When she wasn’t racking up awards or collaborating with fellow musicians including BTS and Beyoncé this past year, Megan kept busy finishing her undergraduate studies at Texas Southern University. The “Captain Hook” singer is set to graduate later this year with a degree in health administration.

“I cannot wait. I’m going to have the biggest graduation party,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “You fought through the procrastination. You fought through crazy professors. You made it home the next day from the party and still went to class. You know what I’m saying?”

Last month, the BET Award winner shared a photo of the bedazzled mortarboard cap she plans to wear at her graduation ceremony. “2021 finna graduate collegeeee,” she wrote via Instagram, referencing her song “Thot S—t,” which was released earlier this year. “Taking my graduation pics today 😭 I can’t wait for y’all to see.”