Hot girl alert! Megan Thee Stallion is one of Glamour’s Women of the Year — and her cover shoot for the publication is sending her fans into a total tizzy.

Sure, the 26-year-old rapper is no stranger to striking a sexy pose for the ‘gram, but her latest glam took her too a whole other level. Not only did she rock a handful of stunning, skin-baring designer outfits, but she also modeled some seriously jaw-dropping beauty looks.

“THE HTOWN HOTTIE IS GLAMOUR’S WOMAN OF THEE YEAR,” the Thot Shit singer captioned an Instagram slideshow of her freaking fabulous cover.

While there are a handful of obsession-worthy shots, let’s dissect the first, shall we? The star showed off her curves in a Di Petsa white dress that fit her body like a glove. The outfit was paired with Stuart Weitzman heels, Dinosaur Designs and Fernando Jorge rings and Castlecliff earrings.

When it came down to the beauty, the self-proclaimed hot girl coach worked with makeup artist Priscilla Ono for what’s possibly the world’s most stunning soft glam and hairstylist Kellon Deryck for gorgeous updo that showed off her natural hair texture.

It didn’t take long for fans to absolutely lose it over the look, many taking to the comments section of her Instagram to share their love. “It’s the natural beauty for me sis,” a fan wrote, while another added: “Wow absolutely beautiful.”

While the cover photo was certainly something to stop and stare at, the star modeled a handful of other gorgeous and seriously sexy ensembles from the likes of Bronx and Banco, No Sesso and Cult Gaia.

In the glam department, she embraced everything from butt-length extensions and fierce cat eyes to gold eyeshadow and perfectly pressed baby hairs.

Megan’s cover is certainly something to freak out over, but she isn’t the only star that served up a stunning photo shoot for the annual issue. Amanda Gorman and Mariska Hargitay also got in on the action, landing their own, respective covers.

Gorman, for her part, proved that she remains a force in fashion. She looked sophisticated, chic and ready to take on the world in a teal Aliette suit, which was paired with Marei earrings.

Hargitay, who is known for her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, slipped into a floral Zimmermann gown for her photo shoot.