Work it, girl! Tyra Banks had a sit down interview, in a hot tub no less, with Megan Thee Stallion about her 2021 cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

And the two discussed everything from the 26-year-old rapper’s career to her stance on body positivity, but fans couldn’t help but focus in on the 47-year-old America’s Next Top Model host’s attire.

Megan looked gorgeous and glam in a pink bikini, but Tyra took a different approach. She showed up in a full blown ballgown complete with padded shoulders, a plunging neckline and sparkly ombre fabric.

Because, yes, that is appropriate hot tub attire.

While fans can certainly applaud and respect the Life-Size star for being runway ready wherever life takes her, they couldn’t help but serve up a healthy dose of roasting on social media.

“Tyra Banks sitting in a hot tub fully clothed was not on my July Bingo card,” a twitter user joked. “Tyra Banks essentially doing a hot tub stream is as 2021 as it gets,” another person wrote.

Others, while still scratching their heads, loved that the outfit choice was appropriately on-brand for the supermodel.

“Tyra Banks interviews Megan Thee Stallion in a hot tub — because! Of course! PLEASE tell me Tyra is wearing a full-on dress,” a fan captioned a clip of the interview. Another person added: “This is so Tyra Banks of her to wear a full maxi-dress in a hot tub she is so chaotic.”

Aside from the whole confusing outfit situation, the interview itself was a fabulous bonding moment between superstars.

In fact, Megan credited Tyra for inspired her to want to be on the cover in the first place.

“We’re in a hot tub with Tyra Banks for Sports Illustrated, girl we did something right,” the “Body” singer, who is the first rapper to grace the cover of the publication, said.

She added: “So crazy because I remember looking at you on the cover of Sports Illustrated [in 1997] and I was like this is gonna be me one day. I’m gonna do this. This woman is so gorgeous. I feel like we have the same body type. Yes, boobs — we got a lot of boobs. And I was so inspired and I can’t believe now I’m actually doing it.”

The self-proclaimed “hot girl coach” also offered up her two cents on self-love. “My family always made me feel really good about myself so it was always really hard for somebody to project their insecurities onto me, because I felt like I was the best,” she told Tyra.