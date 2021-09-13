Gorgeous! Amanda Gorman has officially made her 2021 Met Gala entrance and trust Us: she didn’t disappoint! For the Monday, September 13, event, the 23-year-old California native donned a spectacular royal blue Vera Wang gown.

Ahead of the gala, Gorman gave a red carpet correspondent some details about her look, and there’s no doubt that she was perfectly aligned with the theme for the evening, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. She said that the ensemble is meant to make her look like a “reimagined Statue of Liberty.”

Per the poet, the gown features over 3,000 hand-sewn crystals, born to make her gown resemble the night sky.

Her jaw-dropping statement didn’t stop with couture. The poet, who was named the first-ever Estée Lauder Global Changemaker earlier this month, also made a major statement with her glam. She wore laurel-inspired hair accessories to fit the theme and complement her long braid.

As for makeup, Gorman looked positively radiant. Her makeup artist applied gemstones in the inner corner of her eyes, and artfully placed them around her eyes. The finished result resembled a constellation — and boy, did it look epic.

While this is easily Gorman’s most fabulous look to date, her show-stopping fashion and beauty moments have been a delight since she made a splash on Inauguration Day in January 2021.

To recite “The Hill We Climb,” she styled her hair in a high braided bun, which was accessorized with an uber-chic red Prada headband. The rest of her look was riddled with symbolism.

From the yellow coat that was inspired by Dr. Jill Biden to her necklace, which featured a caged bird, that was a tribute to Maya Angelou, Gorman has made it clear that the context of a look is just as critical as the couture.

“I’m glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me,” she said to Vogue in April.

As such, this year’s Met Gala theme, which honors the rich history of American designers, couldn’t be more fitting for Gorman.

“We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic,” Andrew Bolton, the curator for the Costume Institute, told The New York Times. “I think American fashion is undergoing a renaissance, with young American designers at the vanguard of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity.”

To see how she channeled the theme and check out her look from every angle, keep scrolling!