Megan Thee Stallion is revealing her own vulnerability in a new mental health awareness campaign.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned, stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” the three-time Grammy winner, 28, said in the opening of the video, titled “Check In On Your Friends,” which debuted via social media on Tuesday, September 26.

“But to be everything for everybody… it wears on you,” she continued, while the walls literally cracked around her. “‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

As her song “Anxiety” played in the background, Megan explained, “Y’all, it’s OK to not be OK. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper advised her fans “to help a friend with their mental health.” She also promoted her own website, BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, which provides mental health resources.

Megan shot five mental health awareness videos for Seize the Awkward.

“I got involved with this campaign because I genuinely know what it feels like where I don’t want to open up and I don’t want to talk about it and I don’t tell people, ‘No, I don’t like this.’ ‘This has affected me this way.’ ‘I’m sad.’ ‘I don’t want to do that,'” the Houston MC explained in one clip.

She added, “I know what it feels like to be in your head and feel like, ‘I can’t talk to anybody about this.’ ‘I don’t want anybody to know. ‘I’m embarrassed about how I feel.’ ”

“So I just want my Hotties to know, or anybody, but specifically my Hotties — I just want my Hotties to know, like, let it out, tell somebody because somebody does care,” Megan continued. “Because if that person cares, they’ll make your day 100 percent better and helping you would have made their day better.”

Taraji P. Henson was among the stars who complimented Megan as she posted three purple hearts on Instagram. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles also responded. “Very important message Great seeing you the other night,” Knowles, 69, wrote, referring to Megan’s surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s hometown Renaissance World Tour stop at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, September 23 to perform their 4-times platinum collaboration “Savage (Remix).”

Megan Thee Stallion is still riding on a cloud after performing with her idol, Queen Bey.

She posted a video of their performance on Instagram, and commented, “Y’all i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you thank you thank you thank you for everything.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.