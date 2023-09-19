Megan Thee Stallion has nothing but love for Justin Timberlake following their viral moment at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

“We got to go bring sexy back, so I’m excited,” Megan, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Flamin’ Hot University partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “I definitely want to do a song with him.”

Megan and Timberlake, 42, made headlines earlier this month after a video seemingly showed the twosome having an animated conversation backstage during the VMAs. While the internet thought the duo were feuding, Megan revealed that she had no idea what was going on until a pal filled her in.

“I don’t have any apps on my phone right now, like social media-wise, so I didn’t know what the hell anybody was talking about. And my friend called me, she’s like, ‘Were you arguing with Justin Timberlake?’ I said, ‘Why would you ask me that? Like, in what world would they say [I’d] be arguing with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about?’” Megan recalled. “Then when somebody showed me the video I was like, ‘Oh, my God! I talk with my hands! I’m not tussling with no damn Justin Timberlake.’”

Megan explained to Us that she and Timberlake were “bonding” by both having the same astrological sign, Aquarius. But while they were talking, Megan had a hard time hearing him over the loud music.

“I was just telling him, like, ‘No, no, no. I can’t hear you. I have my in-ears in. This meeting right here does not count. I’m going to meet you after this,’” she said.

While Megan and the ‘NSync singer have yet to officially collaborate, the rapper is keeping her “fingers crossed” for a potential project in the future.

At the time the VMAs video went viral, Us exclusively reported that Timberlake was simply introducing himself to Megan: “Meg loves Justin. She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before,’” a source close to the situation explained on September 12. “It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

In the meantime, Megan has teamed up with her favorite snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to be the Hot Girl Dean of Admissions at Flamin’ Hot University. Megan teased to Us that she’s in charge of “regulating” who gets in for the online curriculum she curated. The project will support historically black colleges and universities. The rapper also received her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University in 2021.

“I hope that [fans] take away just a bunch of happiness from this. I feel like I always show people I have a good time. I love to party. I love to be a hot girl, but I also get my work done,” she explained of the inspiration behind the Flamin’ Hot University collaboration. “I graduated, I got my degree and I hope that I inspire the girls to know, ‘Girl, you can still turn up and you can still go to class.’”

