Megan Thee Stallion has returned to the stage following Tory Lanez’ sentencing.

Megan, 28, addressed her haters in a scathing statement during her performance at Outside Lands Festival on Sunday, August 13 — less than a week after Lanez, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three felonies stemming from shooting the “WAP” rapper in both of her feet in 2020.

“F—k all my haters. None of the s—t you was doing or saying broke me,” Megan told the crowd, who loudly cheered. “None of that s—t y’all was doing or saying to the hotties broke them,” she continued, referring to her fans. “I want all the hotties to put they muthaf—kin’ middle finger up, right now.”

Lanez, for his part, addressed his sentencing in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 10, vehemently stating he was “wrongfully convicted” in the case.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” Lanez began. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

He continued: “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. … This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

One day prior to Lanez’ Tuesday, August 8, sentencing, Megan — who did not attend the sentencing because she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again” — addressed the harrowing incident in a statement read out loud in court.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in a statement, which was read on Monday, August 7, by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, per the Associated Press. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

The rappers were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020 when Lanez shot at the back of Megan’s feet in front of a car. — telling her to “Dance, bitch,” Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said during Lanez’ December 2022 trial, where Lanez was found guilty of semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Megan — who took her allegations public one month after the shooting — testified during Lanez’ trial, during which she told jurors, “I wish he would have just shot and killed me (rather than) have to go through this torture,” per Rolling Stone.

Lanez, for his part, not only pleaded not guilty to the charges after his October 2020 arrest, he also shared his side of the story on his September 2020 song track “Money Over Fallouts.”

“How the f—k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons? / How the f—k your team is tryna to paint me as some whole menace?” he raps on the track.