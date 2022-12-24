The verdict is in. Tory Lanez has been found guilty on all three felony assault charges after his alleged dispute with Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Savage” songstress, 27, initially accused Lanez, 30, of shooting a firearm at her after they left a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house. The Canada native — real name Daystar Peterson — allegedly shot Megan in both feet after an alleged argument in the parking lot. Lanez was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

“I’m a victim. I’m the victim. I’m not defending myself against anything. Something happened to me,” Megan — real name Megan Pete — recalled to Gayle King in an April CBS interview about the incident. “Everything happens so fast. All I hear is this man screaming … ‘Dance, bitch.’ He started shooting … and I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick, because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super important. I don’t know if he can shoot me and kill me.’”

She continued at the time: “I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Lanez was arrested in October 2020 and pleaded not guilty to all charges that November, claiming he did not shoot Megan. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison, along with deportation. The rapper’s sentencing is scheduled for January 27.

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón told Variety in a Friday, December 23, statement after the verdict was read. “You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation. Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed.”

Gascón continued: “This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women. I’d also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth.”

Neither Lanez nor Megan have further addressed the Los Angeles court’s verdict at the time of publication.