JoJo removed Tory Lanez from the upcoming deluxe edition of her album Good to Know after Megan Thee Stallion named him as the person who shot her on July 12.

“Def took him TF off,” the “Leave (Get Out)” singer, 29, tweeted on Thursday, August 20. “LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @theestallion.”

The original version of Good to Know, which dropped on May 1, included a song titled “Comeback” that featured a sample of Lanez’s 2019 track “The Take.” The deluxe edition, set to be released on August 28 with five bonus tracks, now lists JoJo as the sole artist on digital retailers.

The R.V. actress’ tweets about cutting the “Say It” rapper, 28, from her album came just moments after Megan, 25, went live on Instagram and claimed for the first time that Lanez was responsible for shooting her foot last month.

“Yes … Tory shot me,” the “Savage” MC alleged on Thursday night. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s–t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan (real name Megan Pete) told her Instagram followers that she initially “tried to keep the situation off the internet,” but Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) has been “dragging it.”

The Canada native was arrested on July 12 on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon. He was released on bail later that day and has not been charged. The incident remains under investigation.

The shooting occurred in an SUV after Megan, Lanez and friends attended a party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Two days later, the “WAP” rapper wrote via Instagram that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” She explained that she was treated at the hospital, where the bullets were removed.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she continued at the time. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan, who shared and then deleted photos of her injuries earlier this week, told fans during her Instagram Live on Thursday that she “didn’t tell the police nothing” when they responded to the scene of the crime because she did not want any trouble.

Lanez’s rep has not responded to Us Weekly’s requests for comment.