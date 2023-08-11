Tory Lanez spoke out after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion — and he vowed to appeal his conviction.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” the rapper, 31, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 10. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, said his statements in court did not mean he was “apologizing” for the charges which he said he was “wrongfully convicted” of last year. Earlier this week, he told the judge he takes “full responsibility” for what happened, adding, “If I could change it, I would, but I can’t. … I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

On Thursday, however, he told fans to ignore those words, writing: “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. … This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Lanez received a 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday, August 8, following his December 2022 conviction for shooting Megan, 28, in both of her feet during a July 2020 altercation. He was found guilty of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

At his sentencing hearing, Lanez asked Judge David Herriford for leniency and claimed that he still cares for Megan “dearly to this day.”

Megan, for her part, did not appear in court but submitted a written statement that was read aloud by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” wrote Megan, whose full name is Megan Pete. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

Megan went on to say that she didn’t want to appear in person because she “simply could not bring [herself] to be in a room with Tory again,” adding that she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since the shooting.

Earlier this year, Megan told Elle that she “started falling into a depression” after the shooting. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about,” she said in April. “I wondered if people even cared anymore. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

She’s since gotten to “a happier place,” but she said she still struggles with anxiety. “But that’s the process of healing: It’s an ongoing process with moments of fear and uncertainty mixed in with blissful realization,” she explained. “I’ve accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey.”