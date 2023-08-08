Iggy Azalea attempted to set the record straight after fans questioned why she wrote a letter of support for Tory Lanez ahead of his shooting trial.

Shortly after her statement was addressed in court on Monday, August 7, Azalea, 33, claimed that she hasn’t “been in touch” with Lanez, 31, for months. “I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well,” she tweeted in response to a social media user asking why the letter was “a big deal.”

“I don’t ‘support’ anyone,” she continued. “The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.”

Azalea went on to note that she thought her letter “was for a judge only” and would not be read by the public. “I am not in support of throwing away [anyone’s] life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period,” she wrote. “I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did. It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized.”

Lanez is currently awaiting sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. In December 2022, a jury found Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — guilty of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, 28, was not in court for the sentencing hearing on Monday, but she asked the judge to impose a stiff sentence on Lanez in a written statement read aloud by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan wrote, adding that she didn’t want to speak in person because she “simply could not bring [herself] to be in a room with Tory again.”

Azalea, meanwhile, was one of 76 people who wrote letters asking the judge to consider a lesser sentence for Lanez. According to The Washington Post, Azalea asked the judge to deliver a punishment that was “transformative, not life-destroying.”

Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Lanez to 13 years in prison. His lawyers, meanwhile, have argued that he should only get probation and be released from jail so he can enroll in a residential substance abuse program. Lanez’s attorneys have said they plan to appeal his conviction.

Lanez and his legal team are set to return to the courtroom on Tuesday, August 8.