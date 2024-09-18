Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Colin Farrell Says Getting Barry Keoghan Back as The Joker for ‘The Batman Part II’ Is Above His ‘Pay Grade’ (Exclusive)

By
Colin Farrell Jokes About Getting Barry Keoghan for The Batman Sequel
Colin FarrellCindy Ord/WireImage

Sorry, The Batman fans, Colin Farrell has nothing to do with Barry Keoghan’s possible return to the film franchise as The Joker.

“Nothing to do with me, that’s above my pay grade,” Farrell, 48, told Us Weekly and other reporters at The Penguin premiere in New York City on Tuesday, September 17. “Surprising as that sounds.”

Farrell and Keoghan, 31, have collaborated on multiple projects over the years (The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin) and struck up a friendship offscreen as well. When it comes to The Batman franchise, both actors appeared in the 2022 movie but didn’t share the screen together.

Farrell, of course, took on the role of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, a.k.a The Penguin — for which he has his own Max series premiering on Thursday, September 19 — alongside Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman in The Batman. Keoghan, for his part, made a cameo as The Joker (credited as Unseen Arkham Prisoner) in a deleted scene from the film. Fans have hoped that Keoghan will reprise his role for the forthcoming The Batman sequel. However, Farrell has “no idea” what’s being planned for the next movie.

Christian Bale Michael Keaton Best Batman Film TV History

Related: Stars Who've Played Batman

“I haven’t read a single word of the second script,” the Irish actor told Us and reporters on Tuesday’s red carpet. “I know [director] Matt Reeves — who is creatively so diligent and so specific, and he’s just so detail oriented and loves the material — went through great pains to create the script for The Batman film.”

Colin Farrell Jokes About Getting Barry Keoghan for The Batman Sequel 2
Barry Keoghan YouTube

Farrell praised the director who “ put so much of himself into” into the superhero movie.

“He’s been busy toiling, creating the second film, and I can’t wait to see it,” he continued. “I heard I have a few scenes in it. That’s all I know.”

woman with shopping bags and credit card

Deal of the Day

Amazon's 'Best of Summer' Sale Offers up to 50% Off Top-Sellers! View Deal
Colin Farrell Jokes About Getting Barry Keoghan for The Batman Sequel 3
Colin Farrell Macall Polay/HBO

For now, Farrell is focused on The Penguin series — and what he told reporters was a “weird” transformation but “very powerful and “hypnotic” experience to become unrecognizable.

Riz Ahmed Lost 22 Lbs in 3 Weeks

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Lost or Gained Weight for Movie and TV Roles

“Have you ever seen cats look at themselves in the mirror? How they recoil and they just don’t know, it was strange,” Farrell explained at the premiere. “I knew I was in there. It’s not like I ever fully lost sense of myself, but it was a very powerful thing to know yourself a certain way for 45 years, and to see a reflection. It also kind of made me aware of how much I identified with how I look, more than I even would have thought I would.”

Reporting by Lexi Carson

In this article

Barry Keoghan Bio Page 630

Barry Keoghan
Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.