Nothing brings people together more than their love of animals! The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood traded in roses for dog treats on Tuesday, February 26, as he paid a visit to Marley’s Mutts to meet a canine named after him.

“I had the day off so I decided to visit my buddy Colton in the hospital. This little guy was dumped and attacked by other dogs resulting in severe injuries,” the former NFL player, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding the sweet pooch. “He just had surgery to amputate is front leg … he’s in recovery mode now! Thank you @marleysmutts for helping pups like Colton out and programs like @pawsitivechangeprogram – Find out how to help this guy out more in my story.”

Underwood’s post garnered the attention of former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. He competed for her love on the reality TV dating show in 2018.

“Oh my goodness that poor babe. @gy_yrigoyen and I will take him,” Kufrin, 28, wrote in the comments section, tagging her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

Members of the dog rescue foundation also took to Instagram to gush over Underwood’s kindness and the progress the canine has made since his attack.

“With a tremendous act of kindness, Colton met his namesake today! It was a BIG DEAL! Its a big deal that Colton is successfully fighting back after being mauled so terribly,” Marley’s Mutts wrote alongside a series of pics and clips. “It’s a big deal to meet the @coltonunderwood from @thebachelorabctv , but it’s an even bigger deal that a man with National attention would have it in his heart to share that spotlight with our little wounded, foster dog.”

The post from the non-profit organization continued: “Colton the human honored Colton the dog and really all the rescue dogs fighting for attention and hopefully a home. He understands what rescue stands for and he took time to pitch in and do what he can to share his light. It was a beautiful gesture which goes a long way for not just Colton the dog but all rescue-dogs … Acts of kindness like this are what make life so precious and powerful. I’m humbled and grateful and thank @coltonunderwood from the bottom of my heart for being a throw-back, old-fashioned, good dude!”

