The Washington Commanders released kicker Brandon McManus shortly after he was accused of sexual assault.

The NFL team announced the news via X on Sunday, June 2. “We have released K Brandon McManus,” the post read.

One week prior, two women filed a lawsuit against McManus, 32, and his former team the Jacksonville Jaguars over an incident that allegedly took place on a flight to London in September 2023. Court docs obtained by ESPN in May identified the alleged victims as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II.

The women accused McManus of “rubbing himself against them and grinding against them,” per the outlet, and alleged the Jaguars failed to create a safe environment for those working throughout the flight. They are demanding a jury trial and seeking more than $1 million.

McManus’ attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, denied the accusations in a statement to ESPN on May 27. “These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player,” he said. “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt.”

According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, there was an attempt to “resolve the matter” before the lawsuit was officially filed.

“Our efforts at resolution were met with arrogance, ignorance and stupidity … The allegations made in this lawsuit are very serious,” Buzbee wrote via Instagram. “We made sure to fully vet them and speak to witnesses before even taking the cases. We will pursue this case with the same tenacity we are known for.”

McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in May 2023 after being released by the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars addressed the lawsuit in a statement last week.

“We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims,” the team said, per ESPN. “As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class.”

In a statement of their own before the roster move, the Commanders noted, “We take allegations of this nature very seriously.”

McManus acknowledged his release from the team, who signed him under a one-year contract in March for $3.6 million, in a statement via his attorney on Sunday. He thanked the Commanders “for the opportunity to be a part of the organization.”

“However, we reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions,” the statement continued. “While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).