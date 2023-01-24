If you’re searching for your next vacation destination, look no further – Corazón Cabo Spa & Resort is the perfect spot! Located in the heart of Medano Beach where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, the new waterfront property allows guests a chance to relax from the chaos of everyday life.

Corazón Cabo, which opened in February 2022, was designed to celebrate Mexico’s history and culture by integrating local materials, one-of-a-kind Mexican artwork and a color palette inspired by the region. The beachside resort features 310 guest rooms and suites with endless sea views and stylish furniture.

“Corazon means ‘heart,’ so what we’re trying to convey is that you are in the heart of it all. The property is centrally located near the downtown of Cabo San Lucas,” the Noble House Chief Marketing officer Scott Colee said in a February 2022 interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “It’s also very close to the marina, you can see the Lands’ End and The Arch from your guest room, and you have easy access via what is the best swimmable beach in Cabo, whether you want to take a paddle board, a kayak, we have electric foils on property, so it’s really in the center of everything.”

The beachside resort features many restaurants and bars including Aleta, serving fresh caught seafood and Draque Mojito Bar, which features an expansive menu of specialty cocktails. Guests are also welcome to take in the enchanting city skyline and take a dip in the infinity pool at Cabo’s highest rooftop bar, Rooftop 360 Bar.

Another popular hotspot at the resort is Baja Brewing, the first and only microbrewery in all of Baja California Sur. Apart from spectacular views of Land’s End, the brewery offers eight craft beer recipes and the popular wood-fired pizzas that have been featured in Food & Wine magazine.

For people looking for some fun in the sun, guests can check out the Corazón Beach Club on Medano Beach, the only swimmable white-sand beach in Cabo. The club features daybeds, a live DJ and a full-service bar and kitchen with handmade craft cocktails.

Apart from the food and drinks, Corazón Cabo offers endless adventures to choose from including kayaking or Caboelectric, which offers electric surfing, flyboarding and more. However, for guests looking for some relaxation, they can check out the resort’s world-class spa, Spartitual.

“[The whole property] is like ground zero for fun and adventure, but at the same time, if you want to just relax and enjoy the pool, that is there for you too,” Colee shared.