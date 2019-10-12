



A false start? Corey Feldman revealed where the potential Goonies sequel stands after he wrote a pitch for the film with costar Sean Astin.

“There’s no status,” the actor, 48, admitted exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this week before elaborating on the situation.

The stall is not due to lack of interest. “I’m sorry. It makes me sad too,” he explained. “I would love to work with [screenwriter Steven] Spielberg again. I would love to work with [director Richard] Donner again and Sean and the guys. We’re like a big family. All of us want that to happen more than anybody. But that said, it can’t happen unless it’s right. And it’s got to be right in the minds and the hearts of the people who created it. So, even though we were part of the team, it wasn’t our concept. It wasn’t our idea.”

Feldman added: “Sean and I came up with the treatment, we pitched it, it didn’t happen. And it’s sad. But at the same time, I believe that everything happens the way it’s meant to.”

The Stand by Me star noted that he is “fighting for some much bigger causes right now,” which he would like to wrap up before revisiting the sequel. “To really dedicate myself to a big project like that, I would want to be done with all of this,” he said.

Feldman joked that he would be “devastated” if the classic was remade. “I can’t control that,” he told Us. “I’m just a humble little actor, right? If I get the job, I get the job. If somebody else gets the job first, God bless them.”

In the meantime, the Lost Boys actor will appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition alongside wife Courtney and brother Eden.

The Goonies, released in 1985, starred Feldman (Mouth), Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brand), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Kerri Green (Andy), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data) and Martha Plimpton (Stef).

Feldman shared exclusively with Us in July that he and Astin, 48, pitched a sequel. However, he divulged that “it was too expensive an idea” and “we can’t get everyone to agree on” the same concept.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

