



Yearning for ’80s nostalgia? Corey Feldman revealed that he developed a pitch for a Goonies sequel with his former costar, Sean Astin.

“Sean Astin and I actually wrote a pitch, a treatment of about 10 pages that we took into [director] Richard Donner and a representative of [screenwriter] Chris Columbus and Steven [Spielberg],” Feldman, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly at Discovery’s Serengeti special screening in Los Angeles this week. “We pitched it and Donner loved it, but he said it was too expensive an idea.”

While Feldman and Astin’s pitch was dismissed, the Stand By Me actor noted to Us that he “would absolutely love to do a sequel.” He shared that the possibility of a second installment has been on his radar “for decades,” adding that Spielberg and Donner have also cultivated “several ideas” of their own.

Feldman, however, admitted that a Goonies sequel is primarily not in the works because “we can’t get everyone to agree on” a single idea.

“I’d say the chances of it happening at this point are very slim, as Richard Donner is like 80-something years old now,” he explained to Us. “It’s not quite like the old days where he’s able to fire off a movie here every few years. … I know he’s got it in him. He’s still got a lot of energy. He’s moving around. He’s good.”

If a sequel were to be made, Feldman would want the film’s original cast to reprise their former roles. “I’m a fan of the actual sequel, not of finding a new cast and doing it over,” he said.

The Goonies, directed by Donner, became an instant classic after it debuted in 1985. The film followed a group of boys, who refer to themselves as “The Goonies,” as they come across an ancient map and set out on an adventure to unearth a pirate’s lost treasure. Feldman and Astin, 48, starred alongside Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Quan, Kerri Green and Josh Brolin, among others. Astin told Collider in April that a Goonies sequel would be unlikely due to the timing, saying: “I think we’ve probably passed the threshold for which all of us original cast members are right for doing a sequel.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

