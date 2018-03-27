An ‘80s dream team! Winona Ryder confessed that she had a childhood crush on Sean Astin during the Stranger Things PaleyFest panel at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 25.

“There were two people I had a big crush on and they’re both here,” Ryder revealed, pointing to Astin and the panel’s moderator, Wil Wheaton.

Astin returned the compliment when he later confessed that his favorite scene was a romantic one with the 46-year-old actress. “I got to kiss Winona Ryder!” he exclaimed.

The 47-year-old actor rose to fame in 1985 for his role as Mikey Walsh in the popular children’s film The Goonies. Ryder, meanwhile, also started acting in the ‘80s, starring in the 1988 cult classic Heathers. Aston joined Ryder for season 2 of Stranger Things, portraying her character Joyce’s boyfriend, Bob Newby.

“For Bob to be able to come into Joyce’s world … And to be able to just love her and care about her and to just try and be anything she needs for her, was a gift,” Astin said during the panel. “Winona kind of reminds me of my mom a bit in the sense of a powerful actress and I always want to hug her and take care of her and so there is a Bob in me.”

Ryder also opened up about the series, including how difficult it was to portray a mother.

“I really wanted to be believable as a mother, and that was Charlie [Heaton] I remember our first scene together I got so distracted,” she explained. “I was just watching him. He was amazing at the access he had to his emotion. He’s incredible, and Noah [Schnapp] who is just … I totally credit Charlie and Noah with my performance there.”

