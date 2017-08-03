Almost paradise! Bachelor Nation, brace yourselves — the official cast photo for Bachelor in Paradise season 4 is finally here.

The Bachelor franchise’s finest are posing on a beach in Mexico in the photo, which features fan favorites from Rachel Lindsay’s season — Dean Unglert, Jack Stone, Matt Munson and Iggy Rodriguez. The cast also includes last season’s Bachelor in Paradise stars who are eager to give love another go, Amanda Stanton and Vinny Venitera.

However, Nick Viall’s season 21 castoffs have a majority in the star-studded pic: Danielle Maltby, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode, Taylor Nolan, Kristina Schulman and Lacy Mark are all smiles in the front row.

The snapshot was likely captured prior to the ABC dating series’ two-week production shutdown when Warner Bros. launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct on set between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, who both appear in the photo. After finding no evidence to support the claims, filming resumed — although Olympios, 24, and Jackson, 30, did not return to the show.

Both stars have since spoken out about the scandal. After launching her own investigation into the incident, the Miami-based businesswoman was “satisfied” with its conclusion. Jackson has offered his support to Olympios, telling E! News, “I love her and I’m here for her. She’s experiencing the same thing I am.”

While neither returned for the rest of filming, Olympios and Jackson have confirmed that they will appear on the season’s reunion episode.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

