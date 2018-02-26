Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth aren’t used to life without chaperones! Before they were parents, the couple were hit with many surprises during their honeymoon in Switzerland. In the Monday, February 26, premiere of Counting On, the two head to lunch at a Swiss restaurant, but are very confused about what to order — and are in shock when they take a sip of their water.

It’s “water with gas,” Duggar, 20, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “I guess everyone here drinks sparkling water,” her husband, 24, adds. However, the confusion only continues when the waiter recommends the cheese and meat fondue.

“Whats a fondue anyway? What do you do with that?” Duggar asks Forsyth. Luckily, the waiter shows them how to eat it. The producer then asks them if cheese fondue is made with Swiss cheese. “Of course,” she answers, before her husband chimes in: “It’s cheese and we’re in Switzerland so I think you could say that it was made out of Swiss cheese … but I don’t think it is.”

Food and drink aside, the pair are happy for some alone time.

“Now that were finally married and we don’t have a chaperone, it is a lot different,” Forsyth tells the cameras. “It is pretty cool that we can just go places on our own and we don’t have to have someone watching us. It is pretty amazing.”

However, they both admit they miss their chaperones. “It was good for company,” Duggar adds.

Speaking of good company, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Friday, February 23! He weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces, the couple revealed on their blog.

Counting On returns to TLC with a two-hour premiere Monday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

