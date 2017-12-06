Awards season is officially upon us! The television nominations were announced for the 23rd annual Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday, December 6, with FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan leading the list with six and HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s Fargo following close behind with five each.
Here’s the full list:
Best Drama Series
American Gods (Starz)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel
Ian McShane, American Gods
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, American Gods
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight
Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Black-ish (ABC)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Modern Family (ABC)
Patriot (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sutton Foster, Younger
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Walton Goggins, Vice Principals
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW
Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley
Ed O’Neill, Modern Family
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish
Alessandra Mastronardi, Master of None
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Best Limited Series
American Vandal (Netflix)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for TV
Flint (Lifetime)
I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregory, Fargo
Jack O’Connell, Godless
Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Johnny Flynn, Genius
Benito Martinez, American Crime
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Regina King, American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo
Best Talk Show
Ellen (NBC)
Harry (Syndicated)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Animated Series
Archer (FX)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Danger & Eggs (Amazon)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Best Unstructured Reality Series
Born This Way (A&E)
Ice Road Truckers (History)
Intervention (A&E)
Live PD (A&E)
Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC)
Teen Mom (MTV)
Best Structured Reality Series
The Carbonaro Effect (truTV)
Fixer Upper (HGTV)
The Profit (CNBC)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Best Reality Competition Series
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
Chopped (Food Network)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (LOGOtv)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Reality Show Host
Ted Allen, Chopped
Tyra Banks, America’s Got Talent
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Joanna and Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Critics’ Choice Awards air on The CW Thursday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET.
