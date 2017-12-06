Awards season is officially upon us! The television nominations were announced for the 23rd annual Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday, December 6, with FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan leading the list with six and HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s Fargo following close behind with five each.

Here’s the full list:

Best Drama Series

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel

Ian McShane, American Gods

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, American Gods

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight

Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sutton Foster, Younger

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW

Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley

Ed O’Neill, Modern Family

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish

Alessandra Mastronardi, Master of None

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Best Limited Series

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregory, Fargo

Jack O’Connell, Godless

Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn, Genius

Benito Martinez, American Crime

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo

Best Talk Show

Ellen (NBC)

Harry (Syndicated)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Animated Series

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Best Unstructured Reality Series

Born This Way (A&E)

Ice Road Truckers (History)

Intervention (A&E)

Live PD (A&E)

Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC)

Teen Mom (MTV)

Best Structured Reality Series

The Carbonaro Effect (truTV)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

The Profit (CNBC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Best Reality Competition Series

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Chopped (Food Network)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (LOGOtv)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen, Chopped

Tyra Banks, America’s Got Talent

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Joanna and Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Critics’ Choice Awards air on The CW Thursday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!