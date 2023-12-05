Cruel Intentions fans are finally getting their long-awaited TV remake. (Seriously, it’s actually happening!)

Prime Video confirmed in December 2023 that a TV series based on the original 1999 cult classic was in the works. Consisting of eight episodes, season 1 of the YA drama will serve as an update to the original film, which was based on the 1781 novel Dangerous Liaisons and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

“Cruel Intentions defined an era and is still a centerpiece in popular culture. We are excited to have [showrunners] Phoebe [Fisher] and Sara [Goodman] bring this new adaptation to life, as this has been a passion project of ours since I got to Sony,” Lauren Stein, head of creative for Sony Pictures Television, shared in a statement at the time. “We are grateful for our partners at Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios and Original Film, who brought the movie to life over 20 years ago.”

Described as the “next chapter” to Cruel Intentions, the series will take place in Washington D.C. where “two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy,” per the official description. Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess and Savannah Lee Smith will star in the lead roles.

Prime’s iteration of Cruel Intentions is not the first attempted remake. Fox filmed three episodes of a prequel series in the early 2000s, which were combined into the direct-to-video 2001 film titled Cruel Intentions 2. Three years later, Sony released Cruel Intentions 3 as a direct-to-video project. In 2016, a pilot for an NBC revival series was filmed featuring Gellar reprising her role as Kathryn Merteuil, but the drama ultimately never made it to air.

“We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many — including us!“ showrunners Goodman and Fisher said in a December 2023 press release. “We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the Cruel Intentions TV remake:

Where Can I Watch ‘Cruel Intentions’?

Season 1, which will consist of eight episodes, will be available to stream on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service.

When Does ‘Cruel Intentions’ Premiere?

A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

Who Is in the ‘Cruel Intentions’ Cast?

Hook, Burgess, Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke and Lena Johnson will star in the YA drama, while. Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney are set to appear in recurring roles.

What Is ‘Cruel Intentions’ About?

Described as the “next chapter” of the original 1999 film, the series will take place in Washington D.C. where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy,” per the official description. “After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.”

Who Is Writing ‘Cruel ‘Intentions’?

Goodman and Fisher will serve as writers and executive producers. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty from the OG film will also executive produce alongside Roger Kumble, who wrote and directed the 1999 movie.

Is Anyone From the Original Movie Involved in ‘Cruel Intentions’?

Sean Patrick Thomas, who portrayed cello teacher Ronald will return for the series. It has not been confirmed if he will be reprising his original role.

“Do I need to brush up on my cello? In the spirit of the great Sidney Poitier – let’s do it again👊🏿#CruelIntentions #OG,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2023.

Other than Thomas, Prime has not yet revealed if any stars of the movie will be making an appearance on the TV series.