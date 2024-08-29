Taylor Swift might need to start singing, “Karma is the guy on the Cubs.”

The Chicago Cubs recently swept their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and according to manager Craig Counsell, the team might have gotten some help from Swift, 34, along the way.

While catching up with Counsell on Tuesday, August 27, sports reporter Taylor McGregor teased that there are “a lot of Swifties in Cubs Nation” who would be happy to hear how the pop star is involved in the team’s pregame ritual.

“I was gifted a Taylor Swift candle,” Counsell explained. “And we’ve been lighting that before games in my office [with] clubhouse manager Danny Miller. We’ve got a nice little run here, so we’re gonna credit Taylor Swift.”

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

The clip was shared via Marquee Sports Network’s X account, and it didn’t take long for Swifties to share their wisdom with the Cubs fandom. “The dictionary definition for this phenomenon is called tayvodoo btw :),” one user wrote in the replies. Another referenced one of Swift’s Red songs by joking that “everything has changed” for the MLB team since the candle was first lit.

Taylor Swift has had a hand in the Cubs’ recent hot streak 😏 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 28, 2024

The hot streak continued on Wednesday, August 28, with the Cubs defeating the Pirates 14-10. According to McGregor, the candle was introduced around 10 games prior — and the team is keeping a tally of how many games have been won on the candle’s label.

The “Taylor Swift Effect” has been a topic among sports fans since the singer began dating NFL star Travis Kelce last year. She attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, officially going public with the duo’s relationship, and the team eventually won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. (She attended a total of 13 games throughout the season — her lucky number.)

Swift’s own interest in football has helped bring a new audience to the sport — and plenty of pro athletes support the continuous coverage despite some naysayers claiming Swift has become a distraction.

“I think it’s great. I can’t understand why people are so upset about it,” J.J. Watt exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I mean, they show celebrities at games all the time. Don’t act like we don’t show male celebrities at games all the time. I don’t really understand why it’s caused such an uproar.”

Related: Celebrity MLB Fans Play ball! See which stars follow America's favorite pastime

One month prior, Kirk Cousins told Us that it’s “certainly been a positive” to have a star like Swift involved. “I think there [have] been a lot of new football fans that five months ago probably weren’t following pro football, but now they are,” he added. “I think that’s a win for everybody involved and hopefully, she’s around the game for a long time.”

Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is on board with the phenomenon. “I think it’s great to have her a part of it,” he said during a Super Bowl press conference in February. “It creates a buzz, it creates another group of young fans — particularly young women — that are interested in seeing, ‘Why is she going to this game? Why is she interested in this game?'”

He continued, “Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people and they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment, and that’s why she loves NFL football.”