Dakota Johnson is constantly putting her foot in her mouth on talk shows — and Us can’t get enough.

Perhaps the most iconic moment that went down in talk show history is when Johnson called out Ellen DeGeneres during a 2019 episode of her titular series. At the time, DeGeneres claimed that she did not receive an invite to Johnson’s 30th birthday party earlier that year.

“Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year. You gave me a bunch of s–t for not inviting you but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you liked me.”

Johnson doubled down on saying DeGeneres did receive an invite but didn’t attend. The host’s producers could be heard yelling, “You were out of town,” off camera, but that didn’t make the moment any less awkward.

Over the years, the actress has continued to make headlines for some — ahem — unhinged talk show moments. Keep scrolling to relive some of the most iconic:

The Infamous ‘Ellen’ Moment

The 2019 talk show moment with DeGeneres has continued to go viral years later. Johnson addressed the conversation during a 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show when host Drew Barrymore called it an “amazing” moment. The only thing Johnson could do was laugh.

Coming Clean About the Limes

In 2020, Johnson went viral for admitting she loved limes during an Architectural Digest house tour. When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2021, the actress admitted the whole thing was a lie.

“I actually didn’t even know that they were in there,” she said. “It was set dressing. I’m actually allergic to limes. Mildly allergic. And honeydew melon. Limes make my tongue itch.”

Calling Out Neighbor Jimmy Kimmel

Continuing the party conversation during the same 2021 Drew Barrymore Show appearance, Johnson revealed that she and Kimmel are neighbors.

“They have a lot of parties and they don’t invite me,” she quipped, referring to the talk show host and wife Molly McNearney. Barrymore responded, “Is this for real? Because people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.”

More Than 1 Wardrobe Malfunction

Johnson wore a red dress with a short hem during a 2022 Late Late Show With James Corden appearance. When sitting down, the dress continued to ride up — and Johnson was forced to cover her thighs with her hands.

“I’m OK,” she said. “It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen.”

Years later, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June 2024, her dress “fell off” in the middle of an interview. “I’ll just hold it,” Johnson said, shrugging off the incident.

Weighing In on Nepo Babies

With parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, the actress has been a big name in the nepo baby conversation. However, Johnson feels that the public’s fascination with the title is “incredibly annoying and boring.”

“If you’re a journalist, write about something else. That’s just lame,” she admitted to Today in February 2024, referring to her “Nepo Truce” skit on Saturday Night Live. “So, the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at.”

Slamming ‘The Office’

Johnson appeared in the 2013 finale of The Office, which she referred to as “the worst time of my life,” during a February 2024 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I love that show so much,” she recalled. “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f–king show.”