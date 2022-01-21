Handled like a pro! Dakota Johnson decided to wear an itty-bitty Magda Butrym red dress for her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, but it seems as though the hem was a few inches shorter than she originally anticipated.

Upon sitting down on the couch for her interview, the silk number rode up her leg a tad too far, to the point where she was covering up her upper thigh with both of her hands.

“Are you ok? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?” host James Corden inquired, noticing his guest’s near miss of a wardrobe malfunction.

Without skipping a beat, the 32-year-old actress said, “I’m ok. It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen.” This expert reply was a reference to Johnson’s nude scenes in her 2015 film 50 Shades of Grey, 2017 flick Fifty Shades Darker and 2018 movie Fifty Shades Freed. In the trilogy, she plays Anastasia Steele. Johnson also showed some skin in her new movie The Lost Daughter.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has laughed off unexpectedly showing some skin. Rewind the clock to the 2016 People’s Choice Awards and How to Be Single star faced a similar wardrobe malfunction.

Upon walking up on the stage to accept her award for favorite dramatic movie actress, the star’s bustier unclipped. Rather than proceed to go into panic mode, she remained calm, cool and collection. “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” she quipped to the live audience.

Later that year, Johnson explained exactly what when down on stage during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Apparently, it was her eager hug with presenter Leslie Mann that caused the drama.

“I hadn’t seen her in awhile, so I hugged her,” she said. “I hugged Leslie and then my dress broke and it was a two-piece, so my top almost fell off.”

While Johnson would likely have preferred to avoid accidental clothing crisises, she’s certainly not opposed to stripping down for a movie scene.

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs stars sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have a more European mindset about these things,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f—k.”