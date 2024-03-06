The Dance Moms girls and their mothers are about to leave it on the dance floor once more on Dance Moms: The Reunion.

Lifetime confirmed in November 2023 that the OG dancers and their moms would come together for a new TV special. The network revealed new details on Wednesday, March 6.

“Dance Moms: The Reunion includes new interviews with fan-favorite dancers as they look back at the most memorable moments of the series and discuss the good, the bad and everything in between including the lasting impact on their entertainment,” the press release reads. “The original Dance Moms cast discusses some of the most controversial headlines since the show aired, catches fans up on what they are doing now and provides some shocking revelations as the Dance Moms drama comes full circle.”

Dance Moms originally aired on Lifetime between 2011 and 2017, following young dancers at choreographer Abby Lee Miller’s eponymous dance company in Pittsburgh. Her junior elite competition team originally consisted of Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Frazier, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland. Dancers Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and JoJo Siwa later joined the squad as the show’s popularity grew.

Keep scrolling for more details on Dance Moms: The Reunion:

When Will ‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’ Air?

The TV reunion airs on Lifetime Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Returning for ‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’?

Chloe, Brooke, Paige, Kendall, Kalani and JoJo will all return for the reunion, as will their respective mothers: Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, Kira Hilliker and Jessalynn Siwa.

What Will Be Talked About on ‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’?

The reunion will feature “in-depth sit-downs” with the cast, per a press release. The girls will also chat about the show’s most controversial moments, their individual journeys since leaving the show, their relationships with their moms, “the other side of Abby” and drama with props and costumes.

Is There a Trailer for ‘Dance Moms: The Reunion’?

The first glimpse of the reunion hit Lifetime’s YouTube page in March, where all the girls and their moms greeted one another with a champagne toast.

“I can’t tell you the last time we’ve all been in the same room,” Paige quipped in the teaser footage. “10 years!”

Paige and her older sister, Brooke, left the show in 2014 after mom Kelly’s blow-out fight with Abby Lee.

“I can’t believe I ruined your dance career,” Kelly tearfully said in the clip before Paige admitted that it is still “hard to forgive” Abby Lee for doing “so many nasty things.”

Abby Lee, a polarizing figure during the show’s OG run for her harsh method of teaching, is not affiliated with Dance Moms: The Reunion. (Since the show wrapped, Abby Lee has dealt with a series of public struggles. She was sentenced to one year in prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud. Abby Lee was released in May 2018. After her release, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of cancer and now requires a wheelchair.)

Will There Be Additional Content?

Yes, the Dance Moms alums filmed more content for additional programs in addition to the two-hour TV special. Beginning Monday, March 18, Lifetime’s streaming platforms will air over nine hours of exclusive digital content.

Christi, who is Chloe’s mom, will also host a 10-episode compilation show, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, beginning on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 p.m. ET on the network. Christi will count down the OG show’s most explosive dance battles and parent meltdowns.