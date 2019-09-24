



Dancing With the Stars is waltzing its way to a city near you!

The Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2020 was announced on the Monday, September 23, episode of Dancing With the Stars. The tour will deliver a spectacular night of dance performances from your favorite Dancing With the Stars pros including Hannah Brown’s partner, Alan Bersten, and Sean Spicer’s pro, Lindsay Arnold. Ticket-holders will also be able to experience the talent of their favorite Dancing couples including Sasha Farber and Emma Slater and recently married Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

“So I, as well as some really awesome dancers and my husband, are part of the Dancing With the Stars tour,” Johnson revealed to Us Weekly. “It’s going to be epic. Our biggest one yet [and] our longest one yet! So we will definitely hit all the cities near anyone and everyone who wants to come.”

Dancing With the Stars fans won’t have to wait too long after the season 28 finale to see their favorite pros get their cha-cha on. The live tour is returning this winter and will be the longest run to date, kicking off January 9 in Richmond, Virginia.

Lauren Alaina’s partner this season, Gleb Savchenko, shared his excitement about next year’s tour with Us Weekly.

“We have an amazing cast. It’s going to be a brand-new show. It’s going to be super fun, exciting and high-energy. So whenever the audience starts watching the show until the very end, they [won’t] feel bored, they’ll be super excited. It’s just going to be a great show. Another great tour.”

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour, glitz and professional ballroom moves they see on their TV screens live in their hometowns.

Tickets for the Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2020 are available now.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 P.M. ET.

