Daniel Lubetzky is officially the newest Shark on ABC’s hit entrepreneurial show Shark Tank.

“After five seasons as a recurring Shark on Shark Tank, I’m excited to share that I am officially joining ABC Shark Tank as a regular Shark!” Lubetzky announced via Instagram in September 2024.

He added, “It’s an honor to be part of a production that continues to educate, entertain, and unite Americans behind the spirit of building together. I am so excited to be part of this fun, hilarious, exceptionally smart cast and crew. Most of all, I am looking forward to partnering with entrepreneurs from all walks of life as they come to Shark Tank for their chance to realize the American dream.”

Lubetzky joining the cast of the long-running show comes amid Mark Cuban‘s announcement in November 2023 that season 16 would be his last. Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will all return to the Shark Tank panel for Cuban’s final season.

Keep reading for five things to know about Daniel Lubetzky.

He Is the Founder of Kind Bars

Lubetzsky knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship, as he is the founder of Kind Bars, which he launched in 2003.

He also founded the marketing and consulting company PeaceWorks and runs investment company Camino Partners, and currently has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Daniel Lubetzky Made His First ‘Shark Tank’ Appearance in 2011

Lubetzky first appeared on Shark Tank in 2011 as a guest investor. He was also the first billionaire investor to appear on the show, per The New York Times.

Daniel Lubetzky Was Born in Mexico

Lubetzky was born and raised in Mexico City before moving to the United States as a teenager.

In a video posted via Instagram in honor of Mexican Heritage Month in September 2024, the philanthropist opened up about his Mexican culture and how it helped shape him into the person he is today.

“No 1., thinking outside the box, because growing up in Mexico, you had to come up with creative solutions to a lot of craziness,” he said in the video. “No. 2., warmth. We love people. We love life.”

He Has a Blog

Lubetzky keeps an up-to-date blog on various topics on his website. Some of the subjects he discusses include business, personal and civil society topics.

He’s a Devoted Family Man

Lubetzky is a proud husband and father of four children, whom he appears to keep out of the spotlight. He tied the knot with physician Michelle Lynn Lieberman in March 2008.

While Lubetzky’s social media pages feature a lot of his business endeavors, he also posts about his family life and their adventures from time to time.

“Mich and the kids and I just took an incredible adventure through the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland,” he captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from a family vacation in June 2024. “We started our journey visiting the beautiful Nupsstadur Valley and the stunning Vatnajökull Glacier National Park. The sheer scale and beauty of these Iceland glaciers left us speechless!”