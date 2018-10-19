There aren’t enough hours in the day! Daniel Radcliffe won’t be watching Harry Potter costar Evanna Lynch compete for the mirrorball trophy on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars.

“No, has that started already? I knew she was doing it,” the 29-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly at the opening for his new Broadway play Lifespan of a Fact on Thursday, October 18, when asked if he’s been tuning in.

“Not because of not watching Evanna,” Radcliffe noted. “But because I barely watch any TV. I will try.”

However, the Swiss Army Man star added that he’d “check out her dancing” if clips of Lynch, 27, and her DWTS partner Keo Motsepe are posted to YouTube.

Radcliffe and Lynch starred in four of the Harry Potter movies together — Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part one and two. Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the popular fantasy film series based on the books written by J. K. Rowling while Lynch took on the role of Luna Lovegood.

The Irish-born actress opened up about how the series helped her battle an eating disorder during an episode of Dancing With the Stars earlier this month.

“When I was like 11, 12, I was battling an eating disorder. Anyone who’s had an eating disorder knows it completely takes over your life,” Lynch dished during a clip for the hit ABC show. “And the only thing that could actually take my attention apart from that was [reading] the Harry Potter series.”

Lynch shared at the time: “I started writing to J.K. Rowling and she wrote back. And we became pen friends after that. I was in and out of hospital and I would be getting these letters. Her books and her kindness made me really want to live again.”

Radcliffe, meanwhile, is starring alongside Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, in Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway.

“We’re very lucky to be doing both a play that is not overtly political but also deals with something that is very current. We are kind of talking about fact checking in this sense of this fiction/non-fiction piece of journalism but it applies equally well to any journalism,” he gushed to Us of the experience. “The idea that … I mean I watched a documentary a while ago that was one fact in it that I knew to be false, that I knew to be wrong and as soon as you see that one fact, the whole edifice just falls down and you go, well I can’t trust any of this now and I hope the play functions as a nice jumping off point for people who see it to carry on this debate amongst themselves.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin.

