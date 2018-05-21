Look what you made him do! Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello stood up and danced during their friend Shawn Mendes’ performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20 — but they accidentally blocked Darren Criss’ view of the stage in the process.

“Uh, excuse me, miss? Um… #BBMAs,” the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story alum, 31, captioned a funny video on Twitter of himself trying to get Swift’s attention in the audience.

“I can’t see. I’m trying to watch Shawn Mendes,” Criss joked in the clip before accepting defeat and belting out the lyrics to the singer-songwriter’s hit “In My Blood.”

Swift, 28, has close ties to Cabello, 21, and Mendes, 19. The “Havana” songstress is one of the opening acts on the pop megastar’s ongoing Reputation stadium tour, while the “Mercy” crooner appeared as a surprise guest at the Friday, May 18, concert at the Rose Bowl in the Pasadena area of Los Angeles.

The “End Game” singer’s appearance at Sunday’s BBMAs marked the first time she walked a red carpet since the BMI Pop Awards in May 2016. She wore a long blush-colored dress with a thigh-high slit and sat in between Cabello and Mendes in the audience inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Swift was nominated for five awards and won two: Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album for Reputation. Meanwhile, Cabello took home the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

